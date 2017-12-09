Katie Couric finally breaks her silence on the allegations against Matt Lauer.

On Friday, Katie Couric broke her silence on the sexual misconduct allegations against Matt Lauer. Since Couric spent 15 years co-hosting the Today show alongside Lauer, the public has been curious to hear her thoughts. So curious, in fact, that one Instagram commenter posted an emotionally heated critique on a photo of Couric and her daughter.

“Nothing to say on Matt?? Huh – y’all would have been all over the story years ago. I watched y’all for YEARS. My childhood. Just goes to show you really can’t trust people. He interviewed people on their moral character and had none himself. I want time back I spent watching!!!!! and you have nothing to say. Crickets. People hear you loud and clear though," Instagram user Candy Tayor Benson wrote.

Much to the surprise of her Instagram followers, Couric broke her silence and posted a short and succinct response.

“It’s incredibly upsetting and I will say something when I’m ready to. Thanks for your interest," Couric wrote.

Miss these days. Carrie, phone home. (Or at least text me...😏) #cantsleep #insomniac #missmygirls #missmolner

In the weeks following Lauer's firing from NBC over allegations of "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace," more women have come forward to accuse the 59-year-old of sexual assault and harassment.