Katie Couric breaks silence on Matt Lauer allegations: 'This was not the Matt we knew.'

At the end of November Matt Lauer was fired from NBC for allegations ranging from sexual harassment to assault, and now, nearly two months later his former co-host Katie Couric has broken her silence.
While this is Couric's first time speaking in length about her former co-star's allegations, she briefly broke her silence on Instagram in December. "It’s incredibly upsetting and I will say something when I’m ready to. Thanks for your interest," Couric told a follower on Instagram who called out her silence.
"The whole thing has been very painful for me. The accounts I've read and heard have been disturbing, distressing and disorienting and it's completely unacceptable that any woman at the Today show experienced this kind of treatment," Couric told People in her first interview addressing ythe allegations.
She went on to emphasize she had no idea about Lauer's sexual abuse allegations and truly couldn't believe it was happening in her workplace.
"I had no idea this was going on during my tenure or after I left. I think I speak for many of my former colleagues when I say this was not the Matt we knew. Matt was a kind and generous colleague who treated me with respect.
While speaking with People, Couric also attempted to downplay a resurfaced clip from a 2012 interview with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen. In the clip, Cohen asks about Lauer's most annoying.
"He pinches me a on the ass a lot," Couric joked. The old interview quickly made the rounds in light of Lauer's allegations. Nonetheless, Couric was adamant with People that it was just a joke.
"A joke I once made on late-night television was just that, because it was completely contrary to our brother-sister relationship," Couric said, before adding: "It’s still very upsetting. I really admire the way Savannah and Hoda and the entire Today show staff have handled a very difficult situation."
When the allegations were breaking, there was a particular pressure on Couric to speak up since she worked alongside Lauer for 15 years. However, now that she's spoken her piece, some people doubt her claims to ignorance.
While other speculate on whether she knew about the allegations, Couric is busy with a new project that speaks to these very issues. An episode in her upcoming six-part National Geographic series will be centered around women who have experienced workplace harassment.
"One of my Nat Geo episodes explores the various obstacles that are holding women back in Hollywood, Silicon Valley and beyond. I just interviewed Elisabeth Moss about this. Harassment is just one part of the equation," Couric said.