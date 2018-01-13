Katie Couric breaks silence on Matt Lauer allegations: 'This was not the Matt we knew.'

At the end of November Matt Lauer was fired from NBC for allegations ranging from sexual harassment to assault, and now, nearly two months later his former co-host Katie Couric has broken her silence.

While this is Couric's first time speaking in length about her former co-star's allegations, she briefly broke her silence on Instagram in December. "It’s incredibly upsetting and I will say something when I’m ready to. Thanks for your interest," Couric told a follower on Instagram who called out her silence.

"The whole thing has been very painful for me. The accounts I've read and heard have been disturbing, distressing and disorienting and it's completely unacceptable that any woman at the Today show experienced this kind of treatment," Couric told People in her first interview addressing ythe allegations.

She went on to emphasize she had no idea about Lauer's sexual abuse allegations and truly couldn't believe it was happening in her workplace.