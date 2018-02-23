Katy Perry roasts Kim Kardashian's 90s makeup in throwback photo.

Katy Perry roasts Kim Kardashian's 90s makeup in throwback photo.
Bronwyn Isaac
Feb 23, 2018@8:47 PM
Advertising

In 2018, beauty trends are all about dewey Glossier-chic skin and bushy (but shaped) eyebrows. But that certainly wasn't the look in the 90s. Anyone old enough to loiter a Claire's at the mall has images of pencil thin eyebrows and bright metallic eyeshadow burned into their brain. That was THE LOOK if you were trying to get the boy with Kurt Cobain hair to give you the time of day.

So, when Kris Jenner posted a throwback photo featuring a VERY 90s teenage Kim Kardashian alongside baby sisters Kylie and Kendall, the internet fell into a trend-powered time machine.

#us 1997 throwback....the best memories #proudmama

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

First of all, can we all appreciate how tiny baby Kylie is?! Also, Kendall has cheeks for days and they're everything the world needs right now.

Unsurprisingly, people were immediately smitten with Kim's 90s makeup look, particularly the Drew Barrymore-thin eyebrows she was working.

Advertising

Even Kim herself jumped in to roast her old look.

Katy Perry roasts Kim Kardashian's 90s makeup in throwback photo.
To be fair, the glitter bronze is still a workable look.
Kris Jenner / Instagram

But perhaps the best roast was when singer Katy Perry jumped in to jokingly request a tutorial on the 90s throwback look.

Katy Perry roasts Kim Kardashian's 90s makeup in throwback photo.
This tutorial would instantly go viral.
Kris Jenner / Instagram

Kris seems fully down for Kim to demonstrate her teenage makeup techniques.

Advertising
Katy Perry roasts Kim Kardashian's 90s makeup in throwback photo.
Moms have no mercy.
Kris Jenner / Instagram

All we need now is Drew Barrymore's stamp of approval.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc