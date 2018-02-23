Katy Perry roasts Kim Kardashian's 90s makeup in throwback photo.

In 2018, beauty trends are all about dewey Glossier-chic skin and bushy (but shaped) eyebrows. But that certainly wasn't the look in the 90s. Anyone old enough to loiter a Claire's at the mall has images of pencil thin eyebrows and bright metallic eyeshadow burned into their brain. That was THE LOOK if you were trying to get the boy with Kurt Cobain hair to give you the time of day.

So, when Kris Jenner posted a throwback photo featuring a VERY 90s teenage Kim Kardashian alongside baby sisters Kylie and Kendall, the internet fell into a trend-powered time machine.

First of all, can we all appreciate how tiny baby Kylie is?! Also, Kendall has cheeks for days and they're everything the world needs right now.

Unsurprisingly, people were immediately smitten with Kim's 90s makeup look, particularly the Drew Barrymore-thin eyebrows she was working.