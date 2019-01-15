Katy Perry got suspended from Christian school for a weirdly sexual reason involving a tree.

Some of the best childhood stories involve getting in trouble for something absurd. Even the most well-behaved among us have likely gotten detention for silly reasons, or grounded for inappropriate behavior that seems harmless as adults.

While going through family memorabilia over the weekend, Katy Perry was reminded of some of the times she got suspended from Christian school, and one of them stands out in particular.

Back in 1996, Perry was suspended from Santa Barbara Christian School for three days due to "inappropriate behavior." The behavior in question?! Humping and fake tonguing a tree that she nicknamed Tom Cruise!

Perry shared a picture of the suspension report on her Instagram story, which describes her humping offense in absurdly formal language.

Just, buckle into your seat and read this beautiful description of Perry's "incident" and subsequent suspension: