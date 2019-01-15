Katy Perry got suspended from Christian school for a weirdly sexual reason involving a tree.

Some of the best childhood stories involve getting in trouble for something absurd. Even the most well-behaved among us have likely gotten detention for silly reasons, or grounded for inappropriate behavior that seems harmless as adults.
While going through family memorabilia over the weekend, Katy Perry was reminded of some of the times she got suspended from Christian school, and one of them stands out in particular.
Back in 1996, Perry was suspended from Santa Barbara Christian School for three days due to "inappropriate behavior." The behavior in question?! Humping and fake tonguing a tree that she nicknamed Tom Cruise!
Perry shared a picture of the suspension report on her Instagram story, which describes her humping offense in absurdly formal language.
Just, buckle into your seat and read this beautiful description of Perry's "incident" and subsequent suspension:
"At the 2:00 p.m. recess, Katy and four other students were in an 'off-limits' area (behind the backboards) practicing a skit, Katy pretended that a tree was Tom Cruise and began making sexual motions (pelvic thrusts) to the tree. When Katy met with Mrs. Calkins, Mr. White, and myself, she was asked to describe or demonstrate what she had been seen doing on the playground in front of some other students. Katy chose to describe it. Her words were 'it was inappropriate' and 'like making out."
This suspension description is honestly a beautiful poem.
The real question at hand is, who among us hasn't made out with a tree and pretended it was Tom Cruise?! That's pretty much what being in sixth grade is all about!
The best part of this anecdote is imagining a principal attempting to keep a straight face, while lecturing a child about the immorality of pretending to tongue a tree. At this point, Perry's Instagram story might just be her principal's claim to fame. While there are worse ways to get your 15 minutes of fame, there aren't many weirder ways.