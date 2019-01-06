This former Pussycat Dolls member is now making a name for herself as a transphobic internet troll.

Members of the once popular girl band the "Pussycat Dolls": where are they now? Well, I can't speak for all of them, but I can report that Kaya Jones has been spending some time on Twitter making transphobic comments through her complaints about liberal politics. Ugh, just when you thought you could blast "Buttons" to sing along to in the shower in unproblematic bliss. Nothing is sacred anymore.
Of course, the real tragedy here is that this woman is on Twitter saying hateful things. The Trump supporter is a frequent tweeter, and unfortunately one of her favorite rants to go on is the idea that there are "only two genders."
Aside from the crime of implying that our Lord and Saviour Britney Spears is dumb, Jones is also incorrectly speaking about gender. The "science" she is claiming to know all about is that of sex, not gender. Also, as a science lover you would think she wouldn't be such a die hard fan of a man who doesn't believe in man-made climate change and was once quoted saying, "oceans are very small."
Jones is clearly very vocal about her political beliefs on Twitter, and there's certainly no crime there. She's entitled to her own opinion. But that also means she's entitled to some backlash when she posts transphobic rhetoric with factual inaccuracies. And she became the receiver of some clapbacks when she tweeted about her issues with gender neutral bathrooms.
Many were quick to point out that gender neutral bathrooms are not a concern.
The replies go on and on, but Jones still seems to think she's in the right. Brb, deleting "Don't Cha," from my gym playlist ASAP.