This former Pussycat Dolls member is now making a name for herself as a transphobic internet troll.

Members of the once popular girl band the "Pussycat Dolls": where are they now? Well, I can't speak for all of them, but I can report that Kaya Jones has been spending some time on Twitter making transphobic comments through her complaints about liberal politics. Ugh, just when you thought you could blast "Buttons" to sing along to in the shower in unproblematic bliss. Nothing is sacred anymore.

Of course, the real tragedy here is that this woman is on Twitter saying hateful things. The Trump supporter is a frequent tweeter, and unfortunately one of her favorite rants to go on is the idea that there are "only two genders."

I just threw up a little bit🤮🤢 gross and again glorifying confusion. There’s only two genders people. When will my industry make me proud? Jeez y’all are dumb!

Britney Spears releases teaser for new gender-neutral fragrance https://t.co/ix8S5hbjy7 — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) July 16, 2018

Where oh where are all the real men? This nation has raised a bunch of weak men who are scared of women. I mean. No please come back real men! I’m blaming the 58 genders on this one! Oh wait there’s only 2! — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) March 15, 2018

I’m not being mean, I’m being honest. Science 🔬 shows us two just 2 not 58 genders. XY and XX. A hermaphrodite is an exception and usually a parent/parents are forced to chose for the child which they will live as. That’s all.There’s only two sexes people. Science gotta love it — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) March 3, 2018

Aside from the crime of implying that our Lord and Saviour Britney Spears is dumb, Jones is also incorrectly speaking about gender. The "science" she is claiming to know all about is that of sex, not gender. Also, as a science lover you would think she wouldn't be such a die hard fan of a man who doesn't believe in man-made climate change and was once quoted saying, "oceans are very small."