Keanu Reeves #blessed us all by photobombing a couple’s wedding photo.

Can you imagine any wedding photo opportunity greater than having Neo from The Matrix pop in to wish you well on your journey of love? I'm sure there are technically rivaling photobomb subjects, but the blessed Keanu Reeves is a hard man to beat. He's one of the few actors in Hollywood who doesn't have nasty rumors circling him (knock on wood), consistently hits it out of the park with his acting, and just seems like an all around chill guy.

So, naturally, when the newlyweds Leslie Walker and Jarrod Camara spotted the star chilling at the Dream Inn hotel in motorcycle gear, they had to snap a wedding photo with the star.

“He was so sweet!” ❤️ Darlette’s son Jarrod 🤵is a big #KeanuReeves fan. Look 👀 who happened to be at their wedding 👰🏽 venue! PS: (Darlette told me she’s amazed at the 15 mins of fame!) 😊 pic.twitter.com/gicNRNOyVf — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) September 3, 2018

The photo was taken briefly before the ceremony, and shows Reeves fully expressing his support of the new union.