Keanu Reeves #blessed us all by photobombing a couple’s wedding photo.

Can you imagine any wedding photo opportunity greater than having Neo from The Matrix pop in to wish you well on your journey of love? I'm sure there are technically rivaling photobomb subjects, but the blessed Keanu Reeves is a hard man to beat. He's one of the few actors in Hollywood who doesn't have nasty rumors circling him (knock on wood), consistently hits it out of the park with his acting, and just seems like an all around chill guy.
So, naturally, when the newlyweds Leslie Walker and Jarrod Camara spotted the star chilling at the Dream Inn hotel in motorcycle gear, they had to snap a wedding photo with the star.
The photo was taken briefly before the ceremony, and shows Reeves fully expressing his support of the new union.
The groom's brother, Jordan Camara told Huffington Post that Reeves was just as wonderful as you would hope and expect.
My brother went over and Keanu got right up and shook everyone’s hands and then did that awesome pose for the picture.
He was just as calm and cool as you would think he’d be and he was happy to take a picture with them.
It was really just a couple minutes right before the wedding but it made the bride and groom super happy right before they tied the knot.
People on Twitter were 1000 here for the Reeves photo bomb, who among us WOULDN'T be here for that?!
If the photobomb serves as any indication, Jarrod and Leslie have many years of happiness and spontaneity ahead of them.