Kellyanne Conway's tweet about the college bribery scandal is a solid Trump burn.

The college admissions bribery scandal has everything:

An FBI sting. A massive, multi-million dollar fraudulent charity. Aunt Becky from Full House.

The White House has decided to chime in on the crimes of Full House's Lori Loughlin, it what is inadvertently a massive burn on anybody named Trump or Jared Kushner.

Rather than, you know, not weigh into this, Kellyanne Conway, one of the only non-blood relatives of Donald Trump still working in the White House, called the indicted actress Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman and their daughters dumb.

Yeah, they're hella dumb, but those who work in White Houses should not throw stones.

.@LoriLoughlin & @FelicityHuffman indicted for lying and buying spots in college.



They worried their daughters are as stupid as their mothers. https://t.co/cSBugdydmo — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) March 12, 2019

Michael Cohen testified just last week that, under Trump's orders, he threatened the president's alma maters and the College Board not to release his grades and scores.

The post was promptly ratioed, and the replies wrote themselves.