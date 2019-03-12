Kellyanne Conway's tweet about the college bribery scandal is a solid Trump burn.

The college admissions bribery scandal has everything:
An FBI sting. A massive, multi-million dollar fraudulent charity. Aunt Becky from Full House.
The White House has decided to chime in on the crimes of Full House's Lori Loughlin, it what is inadvertently a massive burn on anybody named Trump or Jared Kushner.
Rather than, you know, not weigh into this, Kellyanne Conway, one of the only non-blood relatives of Donald Trump still working in the White House, called the indicted actress Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman and their daughters dumb.
Yeah, they're hella dumb, but those who work in White Houses should not throw stones.
Michael Cohen testified just last week that, under Trump's orders, he threatened the president's alma maters and the College Board not to release his grades and scores.
The post was promptly ratioed, and the replies wrote themselves.
Jared "The Kush" Kushner was famously featured in a book called The Price of Admission, which outlined the totally legal bribe his father Charles gave Harvard to give him a diploma:
Is she trolling Jared Kushner, or is she trolling all of us?
Alternatively, is she just that dumb?