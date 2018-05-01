Kellyanne Conway accidentally burned Trump and is getting gleefully shredded.

Orli Matlow
May 01, 2018@2:49 PM
Kellyanne Conway, who is so universally reviled that Michelle Wolf made a joke about a tree falling on her and nobody got mad, was on Hannity Monday night, and made just as much sense as usual.

The counselor to the president and Kellyanne Conway decided to keep the outrage cycle about the White House Correspondents' Dinner going at least another day, and Conway decided to bring up the laws of feminism.

"When the president of the White House Correspondents' Association stood up and said, 'An attack one journalist is an attack on all journalists,' well, folks, think about this: is an attack on one woman, or two women, an attack on all women?" she asked.

Conway even quote-tweeted her own quote to reiterate her point.

Hmm.

There are a whole bunch of problems with this hypothetical.

1. Is a joke about eye shadow from a comedian at a roast an "attack"?

2. If Kellyanne Conway attacks Michelle Wolf for "attacking" women, is she attacking all women?

3. If an attack on one woman (or two) women is an attack on all women, then why does she work for the most notorious perpetrator of such attacks in the world?

Attacking women has been one of Donald Trump's only consistent positions.

Seriously. He's, like, really good at it.

His attacks on Hillary Clinton alone were enough to decimate the entire female species.

Congratulations, Conway. You played yourself.

Let's focus on the attacks that really matter, like Conway's made-up massacre.

Please keep the nonexistent victims of the nonexistent massacre nonexistent thoughts and prayers.

