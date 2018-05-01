Kellyanne Conway accidentally burned Trump and is getting gleefully shredded.

Kellyanne Conway, who is so universally reviled that Michelle Wolf made a joke about a tree falling on her and nobody got mad, was on Hannity Monday night, and made just as much sense as usual.

The counselor to the president and Kellyanne Conway decided to keep the outrage cycle about the White House Correspondents' Dinner going at least another day, and Conway decided to bring up the laws of feminism.

.@KellyannePolls on insults at WHCD: "When the president of the White House Correspondents' Association stood up and said, 'An attack one journalist is an attack on all journalists,' well, folks, think about this: is an attack on one woman, or two women, an attack on all women?" pic.twitter.com/7yVc3AuKC1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 1, 2018

"When the president of the White House Correspondents' Association stood up and said, 'An attack one journalist is an attack on all journalists,' well, folks, think about this: is an attack on one woman, or two women, an attack on all women?" she asked.

Conway even quote-tweeted her own quote to reiterate her point.

Is an attack on one woman an attack on all women, or does it matter who the woman (women) are? https://t.co/hmQe9UQOJ8 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) May 1, 2018

Hmm.

There are a whole bunch of problems with this hypothetical.

1. Is a joke about eye shadow from a comedian at a roast an "attack"?

2. If Kellyanne Conway attacks Michelle Wolf for "attacking" women, is she attacking all women?