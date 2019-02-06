Kellyanne Conway threatened to perform abortions 'with a gun' in a terrifying resurfaced clip.

The endless nightmare of the newscycle in recent months has been surprisingly lacking in Kellyanne Conway appearances. The counselor to Trump used to be a media mainstay, with her invention of "alternative facts," her memory of the tragic fictional Bowling Green massacre, and the surfacing of her cloaked glamour shot.
Well now, Conway's infamy has been reignited by a resurfaced clip of her threatening to give feminists abortions with a gun. The clip was recently republished by MediaITE and shows Conway giving an impassioned speech to the College Republican National Committee back in 2007.
In the middle of her speech, Conway harps on "gender studies feminists," joking that if she heard them talk about reproductive rights or gun reform once more, she'd perform an abortion with a gun.
"I always love to say to those gender studies people if you say ‘abortion’ or ‘stem cells’ or ‘guns’ one more time, I’m going to perform one of those on you because, with a gun, because you, by implication, are suggesting that women can’t do the math," Conway said.
The clip was quickly made the rounds on Twitter where people are unpacking the villainesque quip.
Several people pointed out the irony of the video, considering Conway's demands for civility from the left. There's also, of course, the obvious irony of an anti-abortion politian threatening women she dislikes with a violence abortion.
Unfortunately, given how far gone the Trump administration is, it's unlikely Conway will face any real life consequences for this style of threat. Nonetheless, sometimes the only way to stay sane is to remind ourselves we're not the crazy ones.