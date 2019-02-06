Kellyanne Conway threatened to perform abortions 'with a gun' in a terrifying resurfaced clip.

The endless nightmare of the newscycle in recent months has been surprisingly lacking in Kellyanne Conway appearances. The counselor to Trump used to be a media mainstay, with her invention of "alternative facts," her memory of the tragic fictional Bowling Green massacre, and the surfacing of her cloaked glamour shot.

Well now, Conway's infamy has been reignited by a resurfaced clip of her threatening to give feminists abortions with a gun. The clip was recently republished by MediaITE and shows Conway giving an impassioned speech to the College Republican National Committee back in 2007.

In the middle of her speech, Conway harps on "gender studies feminists," joking that if she heard them talk about reproductive rights or gun reform once more, she'd perform an abortion with a gun.

Here's Kellyanne Conway threatening to "perform" an abortion on feminists "with a gun." #adultsInTheRoom pic.twitter.com/zchqQbqeu5 — Tommy MMXIXtopher (@tommyxtopher) December 27, 2018

"I always love to say to those gender studies people if you say ‘abortion’ or ‘stem cells’ or ‘guns’ one more time, I’m going to perform one of those on you because, with a gun, because you, by implication, are suggesting that women can’t do the math," Conway said.