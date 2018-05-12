Kendall Jenner speaks out on decision to go braless in a see-through dress: ‘oops.’

In a perfect world, no one would care that hard about what other people wear. We could all dress in ways that represent how we feel at the moment without worrying about judgment or repercussions. But sadly, that is not the world we live in, and celebrities in particular live underneath a microscope of extreme fashion scrutiny.

When it comes to getting shaded for what they wear (or don't wear), the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are absolute pros.

So, unsurprisingly, when Kendall Jenner opted to go braless and wear a sheer dress to Cannes Film Festival, the public took note.

Getty Images

Keeping a sense of humor about it all, Jenner later posted a photo of herself on her Instagram with the coy caption: "oops."

oops A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 11, 2018 at 2:51pm PDT

Of course, it would be naive to pretend she didn't recognize the optics of her own outfit. Jenner is a professional model who has been in the public eye since childhood. She knows how clothing works, and she knows what she likes. Honestly, if she feels comfortable, that's what matters.