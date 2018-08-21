Kendall Jenner is getting dragged by models after claiming she's more 'selective' than they are.

Anyone familiar with Kendall Jenner's arc on Keeping up with the Kardashians knows that her dream of modeling was publicly discussed before her quick ascendance to highest-paid model in the world.

Given her amount of privilege and connections, it's hardly surprising that Jenner's journey was a straight shot to model fame. She started her modeling career with shoots for teen magazines and then soon landed a Vogue cover, a spot walking in the Victoria Secret Fashion Show, and has since walked for everyone from Marc Jacobs to Chanel.

Certainly, one could argue that Jenner has put in work to attain her career. But if we're being honest, it was largely fueled by a few calls from Kris Jenner and the work ethic required to leverage her already enormous amounts of privilege.

With this in mind, it's reasonable that other models in the industry would feel some type of way about Jenner. So when she inadvertently shaded them in a recent interview in Love magazine, the floodgates opened up.