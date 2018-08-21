Kendall Jenner is getting dragged by models after claiming she's more 'selective' than they are.

Anyone familiar with Kendall Jenner's arc on Keeping up with the Kardashians knows that her dream of modeling was publicly discussed before her quick ascendance to highest-paid model in the world.
Given her amount of privilege and connections, it's hardly surprising that Jenner's journey was a straight shot to model fame. She started her modeling career with shoots for teen magazines and then soon landed a Vogue cover, a spot walking in the Victoria Secret Fashion Show, and has since walked for everyone from Marc Jacobs to Chanel.
Certainly, one could argue that Jenner has put in work to attain her career. But if we're being honest, it was largely fueled by a few calls from Kris Jenner and the work ethic required to leverage her already enormous amounts of privilege.
With this in mind, it's reasonable that other models in the industry would feel some type of way about Jenner. So when she inadvertently shaded them in a recent interview in Love magazine, the floodgates opened up.
In a now deleted instagram post, Jenner talked about her success and how some of it was fueled by her selective nature when it came to saying yes to shows.
"Since the beginning we've been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do, like, 30 shows a season or whatever the fuck those girls do. More power to them. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks, but everything else."
As you can imagine, Jenner's dismissiveness towards the hustle of models who actually have to work super hard to land a gig did not sit will with the community. The floodgates quickly opened on Instagram and Twitter.
The model Irina Djuranovic quoted Jenner on Instagram claiming she's never been so offended.
Several others, including Lafaretta and Luma Grothe echoed Djuranovic's sentiment about Jenner's tone deaf statement.
For most models trying to break into the industry, saying no to gigs is not an option, at least until you've established yourself and scored enough money to survive. Obviously, money, survival and lack of connections was never an issue for Jenner.
Jenner has yet to respond to the rapid-fire critiques, but deleting the Instagram post seems like a response in itself. It's obvious she misspoke here, and hopefully the backlash will at least cause her to pause and contemplate how her privilege had bolstered her career.