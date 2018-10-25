Kendall Jenner dressed up like a giant marshmallow and is getting roasted.

Somebody get Kendall Jenner to a doctor, because it's not even winter yet and she is TOO cold.

While Vogue France isn't exactly the outlet I would recommend when it comes to humor, the internet is having a good laugh at the size of Jenner's jacket.

While this is clearly a "statement piece" and not a practical winter coat, what exactly is the statement?

Is it that the Kardashians and the Jenners are all about opulence and excess and our culture has inflated their importance and egos so much that they feel small, trapped in the sheer enormity of their reputation? Or is it just Vogue France having fun with a small woman and a coat-shaped duvet cover? We may never know, but the jokes are fire:

1.