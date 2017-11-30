Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian are debating gun control. Really.

A new clip from an upcoming episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians shows Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian debating gun control, and both of the sisters have equally understandable and vastly different takes on the issue.

In the brief clip, Kendall expresses concern over her personality safety and says she's considering getting a gun to stave away stalkers. Khloe chimes in to support her younger sister's decision and notes, "there's literally a different stalker every few days" outside Kendall's home.

Despite the fact that Kim survived a robbery in Paris, where she was tied up and held at gunpoint in a hotel room, she doesn't agree with her two sisters' views on guns.

While Kim is acutely aware of the dangers of being a woman in the public eye, particularly after the trauma in Paris, she tells Kendall she's "not Lara Croft" and "couldn't have gotten away" to grab the gun during the robbery. She also goes on to touch on every day safety issues of owning a gun and claims she isn't comfortable with a gun around her home or kids. "I personally don't feel comfortable with that," Kim says.