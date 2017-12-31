Kendall Jenner shut down ridiculous pregnancy rumors before they could spread.

Being left in peace is a concept that is likely very foreign to the women in the Kardashian and Jenner crew. Pretty much everything they do garners public speculation and scrutiny, but luckily, they're all fairly pro at handling the mess of living in the public eye.

And now, the latest installment of public rumor involved fans speculating that Kendall Jenner might be pregnant.

While the oldest sister Khloe recently confirmed her pregnancy (after months of talk), people have been scouring for confirmation of Kylie's possible pregnancy for months, and Kim is currently using a surrogate for her third child - there has been no reason to implicate Kendall in the pregnancy crew.

However, regardless of the dearth of actual evidence, commenters immediately speculated on the possible pregnancy when Kendall posted a completely normal Instagram photo on Saturday.

This feels incredibly body-shaming, and also speaks of how distorted people view women's bodies. Also, if she "looks pregnant," what does that mean about 99% of the rest of us?!

loner life 👽 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 29, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

Luckily, Kendall knew how to shut down the noise on Twitter before it got too loud.