Kendall Jenner’s fraudulent skin care ad controversy just got worse thanks to Kylie.

In case you were grabbing life by the horns and you missed the latest Kardashian-Jenner kerfuffle, Kendall Jenner has been getting pretty majorly trolled after dramatically making a recent announcement.
It all started when Kendall and Kris started dramatically teasing a "huge announcement."
Seriously, based on this video alone you'd think Kendall was going to open up about something truly vulnerable, and if not, it'd be a good acting reel for an upcoming role in a Lifetime movie.
However, contrary to the high drama of the video - the announcement itself was deeply lacking inspiration. When Kendall finally revealed her "truth" it was a new branded partnership with Proactiv and a past full of acne.
Needless to say, the extremely dramatic tease for a branded sponsorship ushered in a world of eyerolls.
This tone deaf announcement is just another example of how extremely departed from reality this whole family is. If Kendall really wanted to seem relatable she would make jokes ahead of the ad, or recognize acne as a fairly universal and benign struggle. But alas, that wasn't the case.
In fact, a recently resurfaced 2015 interview with Kylie Jenner makes the dramatic nature of Kendall's announcement feels even more misleading.
Basically, back in 2015 Kylie told The New York Times how the family dermatologist Christie Kidd was the only one able to clear up Kendall's acne.
This counters Kendall's new advertisement, which claims that Proactiv was the only cure that worked.
Of course, there is a chance that Kidd could have incorporated Proactiv into their routine, and there's also nothing surprising about a celebrity endorsing a product they don't truly use.
But still, given Kendall and Kris' ridiculously dramatic announcement, Kylie's just fires up the already annoyed masses.
This concludes this installment of Keeping up with the Kardashian Backlash, I hope you'll tune in tomorrow for more stupefying juice.