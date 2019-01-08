Kendall Jenner’s fraudulent skin care ad controversy just got worse thanks to Kylie.

In case you were grabbing life by the horns and you missed the latest Kardashian-Jenner kerfuffle, Kendall Jenner has been getting pretty majorly trolled after dramatically making a recent announcement.

It all started when Kendall and Kris started dramatically teasing a "huge announcement."

Seriously, based on this video alone you'd think Kendall was going to open up about something truly vulnerable, and if not, it'd be a good acting reel for an upcoming role in a Lifetime movie.

I’m so proud of my darling @KendallJenner for being so brave and vulnerable. Seeing you share her most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you’ve become. pic.twitter.com/rJUXdN2Wmq — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) January 5, 2019

However, contrary to the high drama of the video - the announcement itself was deeply lacking inspiration. When Kendall finally revealed her "truth" it was a new branded partnership with Proactiv and a past full of acne.

Needless to say, the extremely dramatic tease for a branded sponsorship ushered in a world of eyerolls.