Kesha shows off freckles in makeup-free selfie. The internet is obsessed.

Kesha is a sweet woman who has been through hell and should be protected and cherished at all costs. Despite being mistreated by the world, the music industry, and ignorant haters again and again, she has come out of all of it with grace and positivity to share.
In keeping with her commitment to spreading positivity, Kesha kicked off 2019 with the resolution to love herself more, and more specifically, to embrace her freckles that have long been covered up by makeup.
In order to kick off her resolution, the singer posted a no-makeup selfie showing off all of her adorable freckles.
Her fans were immediately on board for the expression of self-love.
In fact, her selfie ushered in a whole thread full of people sharing pictures of their freckles.
Given how huge her platform is, Kesha's love for her own freckles will likely model acceptance to younger people who would have otherwise felt embarrassed.
Everything about this thread is so wholesome, a rarity in 2019.