Kesha shows off freckles in makeup-free selfie. The internet is obsessed.

Kesha is a sweet woman who has been through hell and should be protected and cherished at all costs. Despite being mistreated by the world, the music industry, and ignorant haters again and again, she has come out of all of it with grace and positivity to share.

In keeping with her commitment to spreading positivity, Kesha kicked off 2019 with the resolution to love herself more, and more specifically, to embrace her freckles that have long been covered up by makeup.

In order to kick off her resolution, the singer posted a no-makeup selfie showing off all of her adorable freckles.

this year my resolution is to love myself... just as I am, all fucked up and imperfect and whatever else. And to let my freckles liiiiiiiive 🛸🛸💃🏼💃🏼💅🏻💅🏻💅🏻 pic.twitter.com/uuKjwGOYEt — kesha (@KeshaRose) January 15, 2019

Her fans were immediately on board for the expression of self-love.