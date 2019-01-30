Kevin Hart’s message to MAGA hate crime survivor Jussie Smollett is getting dragged.

On Tuesday, the openly gay Empire star Jussie Smollett was attacked in Chicago by two who yelled racial and homophobic slurs as well as the words "MAGA country." According to police reports, one of the men attempted to tie a noose around Smollett's neck, and they poured bleach on him. This can be described as nothing short of a vile hate crime.

"When one of the most famous black and gay men in America is not safe, the message is clearer than it has ever been." The dangerous lies spewing from the right wing is killing & hurting our people.



Thinking of you @JussieSmollett, and my LGBTQ neighbors.

https://t.co/edtIFWYAX1 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 30, 2019

Luckily, Smollett was able to check himself into Northwestern Hospital, and is currently in good condition. While it's a relief that Smollett is recovering physically, the overt hatred and violence hurled at him is a dark signifier of the hostile way America treats LGBTQ people of color.

In response to the news, a lot of celebrities have been speaking out and sending their love and support to the actor.

DEAR GOD! Prayers and justice for Jussie Smollett. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 29, 2019

The vicious attack on actor Jussie Smollett was an attempted modern-day lynching. I'm glad he's safe.



To those in Congress who don't feel the urgency to pass our Anti-Lynching bill designating lynching as a federal hate crime– I urge you to pay attention. https://t.co/EwXFxl5f2m — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 29, 2019

Sending love to Jussie and the Smollett family after this horrific attack. We support you and pray that you find peace and justice. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 29, 2019