Kevin Hart’s message to MAGA hate crime survivor Jussie Smollett is getting dragged.

On Tuesday, the openly gay Empire star Jussie Smollett was attacked in Chicago by two who yelled racial and homophobic slurs as well as the words "MAGA country." According to police reports, one of the men attempted to tie a noose around Smollett's neck, and they poured bleach on him. This can be described as nothing short of a vile hate crime.
Luckily, Smollett was able to check himself into Northwestern Hospital, and is currently in good condition. While it's a relief that Smollett is recovering physically, the overt hatred and violence hurled at him is a dark signifier of the hostile way America treats LGBTQ people of color.
In response to the news, a lot of celebrities have been speaking out and sending their love and support to the actor.
While most of the celebrities speaking out in solidarity with Smollett received nothing but support, comedian Kevin Hart's Instagram post garnered a wave of backlash.
Hart wrote:
"Sending prayers your way @jussiesmollett....This is unbelievably sad. Why are we going backwards....this is disgusting. We as people have to do better. WTF is going on the world???? Why are we falling in love with hate???? God damn it people....Choose love...I repeat...Choose love. I will forever choose love and I will continue to teach my kids how to do the same. Stand strong brother."
On its own, there's nothing problematic about Hart's message. He's merely sending support to a fellow actor and expressing disgust and the hate that still survives in this country.
However, just weeks ago Hart stepped down from hosting the Oscars due to a series of resurfaced homophobic tweets, some of which joked about beating a fictional son for being gay, and "nipping gay moments in the bud."
While Hart stepped down from the Oscars and apologized for his past tweets, soon after he told Don Lemon he "doesn't like the forcing" and that "it's not my dream to be an ally."
Given how recent this was, people have been quick to point out the contradictions between Hart's past words and his Instagram support for Smollett. Many have suggested that the normalization of homophobic jokes and perspectives like Hart's are part of the culture than enable anti-LGBTQ violence.
Obviously, it's far better for Hart to express solidarity with Smollett than not, but the fact that he decried being an ally mere weeks ago has many people side eyeing his performative concern.
Best case scenario, Hart will listen to the LGBTQ people who have been trying to get through to him all this time. But right now, the main priority is that Smollett fully recovers and his perpetrators are found and jailed.