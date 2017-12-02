Kevin Spacey's accuser shares hostile messages from people blaming him for killing 'House of Cards.'

The Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp was the first to accuse Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct, and because of this, he's received large measures of both support and hostility.

At the end of October, Rapp, now 46, told Buzzfeed how Spacey invited him to his Manhattan apartment for a party in 1986. Rapp was only 14-years-old at the time, and alleges that then 26-year-old Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances at the party. In the days following Rapp's admission, over a dozen more accusers came forward against Spacey for sexual misconduct.

As a result of these allegations, Netflix fired Spacey from House of Cards and production of the sixth season has been put on hold. Despite the seriousness of the allegations, some House of Cards fans have apparently been harassing Rapp for coming forward in the first place. Others wish he'd waited until the show was wrapped.

On Thursday, Rapp shared some of the hateful messages he's received with his Instagram and Twitter followers.