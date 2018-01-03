KFC trolls Trump's relationship with North Korea by challenging McDonald's on Twitter.

Unfortunately for the state of the U.S., and the possible future of humanity at large, Trump kicked off the new year by exchanging tweets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un about his "big, powerful nuclear button." More specifically, Trump made it clear that while Kim Jong Un may have a nuclear war button on his desk, the president is fully ready to engage in a cock-measuring contest instead of finding peaceable solutions.
The tweet, while unsurprising coming from Trump, is still existentially terrifying in nature.
If World War III starts because of this tweet, I'm officially offering myself as a sacrifice on the front lines.
In a delightful attempt to make of light of this mess, KFC trolled Trump by challenging McDonalds on Twitter in a similar vein.
It's basically spitting image satire.
While McDonalds has yet to respond to the fiery challenge, people on Twitter quickly chimed in with their thoughts.
In fact, the thread quickly turned into a roast of KFC.
Some people felt it was too painful and difficult to pick between the fast food giants.
While others just want to watch Wendys get into a Twitter beef with KFC.
It appears that the people of Twitter were far more invested in KFC's hypothetical battle with McDonalds than their roasting of Trump, and honestly, I don't blame them.