KFC trolls Trump's relationship with North Korea by challenging McDonald's on Twitter.

Unfortunately for the state of the U.S., and the possible future of humanity at large, Trump kicked off the new year by exchanging tweets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un about his "big, powerful nuclear button." More specifically, Trump made it clear that while Kim Jong Un may have a nuclear war button on his desk, the president is fully ready to engage in a cock-measuring contest instead of finding peaceable solutions.

The tweet, while unsurprising coming from Trump, is still existentially terrifying in nature.

If World War III starts because of this tweet, I'm officially offering myself as a sacrifice on the front lines.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

In a delightful attempt to make of light of this mess, KFC trolled Trump by challenging McDonalds on Twitter in a similar vein.

It's basically spitting image satire.

McDonald’s leader Ronald just stated he has a “burger on his desk at all times”. Will someone from his big shoed, red nosed regime inform him that I too have a burger on my desk, but mine is a box meal which is bigger and more powerful than his, and mine has gravy! #nuclearbutton — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) January 3, 2018

