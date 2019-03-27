Khloé Kardashian finally responded to the bloodbath she received for calling being poor 'cute.'

Khloé Kardashian needs to take a serious break from social media. Rather, perhaps she just needs a break from talking to anyone in general, or expressing her opinions on anything. Khloé, go back to school and read a book. Do some volunteer work.

First, there was this:

Imagine having a black daughter and saying “love thy racist neighbour”, what (and I can’t stress this enough) the fuck https://t.co/Wr6Kg68G7x — Kate (@katemoulesx) March 17, 2019

Then, the Wonder Woman of body shaming and eating disorder awareness, Jameela Jamil, hardcore called her out for pedaling meal replacement shakes on Instagram:

It doesn't stop there, though! I'm not really sure why we expect self-awareness and human empathy from a money-hungry plastic family whose fame sky-rocketed from a sex tape and OJ Simpson, but alas, here we are. When a fan of Khloé's tweeted that she was struggling to afford her jeans, Khloé called her hard work "cute."