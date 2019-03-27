Khloé Kardashian finally responded to the bloodbath she received for calling being poor 'cute.'

Kimberly Dinaro
Mar 27, 2019@6:45 PM
Khloé Kardashian needs to take a serious break from social media. Rather, perhaps she just needs a break from talking to anyone in general, or expressing her opinions on anything. Khloé, go back to school and read a book. Do some volunteer work.

First, there was this:

Then, the Wonder Woman of body shaming and eating disorder awareness, Jameela Jamil, hardcore called her out for pedaling meal replacement shakes on Instagram:

Tea, for lack of a better word. #CommentsByCelebs

It doesn't stop there, though! I'm not really sure why we expect self-awareness and human empathy from a money-hungry plastic family whose fame sky-rocketed from a sex tape and OJ Simpson, but alas, here we are. When a fan of Khloé's tweeted that she was struggling to afford her jeans, Khloé called her hard work "cute."

While the original tweeter wasn't bothered at all by the comment, others were annoyed by the fact that Khloé, who makes more off of one sponsored Instagram post that this woman probably makes in an entire year, would refer to this striking example of income inequality as "cute."

When Kaelynn received a whole box full of clothes, she thanked Khloé:

It is very nice that Khloé (I mean, her entire PR team) sent this young woman free clothes, but this exchange speaks volumes about the way the rich perceive hard working people. Khloé replied:

Most fans stuck by her:

But it didn't solve the problem for everyone:

Regardless of how you feel about Khloé, this is an insanely cute video:

In other news, it appears Khloé is taking a break for awhile:

