Khloé Kardashian is pushing girls to survive on shakes. Jameela Jamil brutally shut her down.

Let's just say Khloé Kardashian isn't having the best moment in social media. After posting this tone-deaf insta-story to "love thy racist neighbor," people were pretty pissed.

Imagine having a black daughter and saying “love thy racist neighbour”, what (and I can’t stress this enough) the fuck https://t.co/Wr6Kg68G7x — Kate (@katemoulesx) March 17, 2019

C'mon, Khloé!

While it's a known fact that the Kardashians make a giant chunk of all their "self-made" millions from posting on social media for beauty brands, sponsored content isn't always the best look. When there are millions of impressionable young girls and women looking up to you, it's critically important to be honest. As an adult woman, I can intuit that Khloé's flat stomach is the result of a personal trainer, surgery, celebrity chefs and nutritionists and plenty of other methods besides an Instagram tea. However, she has a lot of pre-teens and teens that trust her, and that fan base isn't going to be so quick to rationalize the truth. Luckily, that's where our hero, Jameela Jamil steps in.

Now, keep in mind that one time Jamil called Kim Kardashian an "agent of the patriarchy" which is so staggeringly accurate it hurts. When Kim was pushing her followers to buy "appetite suppressant lollipops" which are just as ridiculous, damaging and clearly targeted toward underage girls as pink sparkly cigarettes, Jamil posted this: