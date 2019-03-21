Khloé Kardashian is pushing girls to survive on shakes. Jameela Jamil brutally shut her down.

Let's just say Khloé Kardashian isn't having the best moment in social media. After posting this tone-deaf insta-story to "love thy racist neighbor," people were pretty pissed.
C'mon, Khloé!
While it's a known fact that the Kardashians make a giant chunk of all their "self-made" millions from posting on social media for beauty brands, sponsored content isn't always the best look. When there are millions of impressionable young girls and women looking up to you, it's critically important to be honest. As an adult woman, I can intuit that Khloé's flat stomach is the result of a personal trainer, surgery, celebrity chefs and nutritionists and plenty of other methods besides an Instagram tea. However, she has a lot of pre-teens and teens that trust her, and that fan base isn't going to be so quick to rationalize the truth. Luckily, that's where our hero, Jameela Jamil steps in.
Now, keep in mind that one time Jamil called Kim Kardashian an "agent of the patriarchy" which is so staggeringly accurate it hurts. When Kim was pushing her followers to buy "appetite suppressant lollipops" which are just as ridiculous, damaging and clearly targeted toward underage girls as pink sparkly cigarettes, Jamil posted this:
Jamil has been honest about her past struggles with eating disorders and refuses to let other people suffer:
So, when Khloé posted this nasty spon-con for flat tummy meal replacement shakes, Jamil wasn't having it.
Appetite suppressing lollipops and meal replacement shakes are simply tools to develop and foster severe eating disorders. Telling women to not eat when they are hungry so that the Kardashians can have more money in their pockets? They should all be very ashamed.
In the words of Jamil, "you're a smart woman. Be smarter than this." Keep fighting the good fight, Jameela! We're all on your side.