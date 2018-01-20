Khloe Kardashian can't decide on a baby name, and Twitter is full of suggestions.

Advertising
While everyone and their mother was busy freaking out over Kim Kardashian's new baby girl Chicago, her pregnant sister Khloe is still mulling over name options for her unborn child.
When Twitter user and fan Johnny Cyrus expressed excitement and suspense over the name of Khloe's unborn child, the 33-year-old businesswoman chimed in to share that she's still deliberating over names.
https://twitter.com/ItsJohnnyCyrus/status/954422631360614400
Luckily for Khloe, her fans have lots of ideas.
The beauty of picking names is that there are no rules. I have complete faith that Khloe will land on a name she loves, but in the meantime, Twitter has plenty of suggestions.
