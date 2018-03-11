Khloe Kardashian's baby shower photos are extra AF. The internet loves it.

The Kardashian family wastes no ounce of pageantry when it comes to throwing an ostentatious, or as the kids say "banging" party.

After all, what's the point of building a huge televised empire of wealth if you can't shimmy down every now and then?!

Given the Kardashian aptitude for parties, and the fan buzz around Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy, it's no surprise the baby shower was decked out.

As you can see, the color pink ruled all of the decorating and outfit decisions.

In case you missed the 85 memo(s), Khloe will be having a baby girl with her boyfriend Tristan Thomas sometime in April (possibly early May).

There were even some life-size elephant sculptures, because why not?!