Khloe Kardashian's baby shower photos are extra AF. The internet loves it.

The Kardashian family wastes no ounce of pageantry when it comes to throwing an ostentatious, or as the kids say "banging" party.
After all, what's the point of building a huge televised empire of wealth if you can't shimmy down every now and then?!
Given the Kardashian aptitude for parties, and the fan buzz around Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy, it's no surprise the baby shower was decked out.
As you can see, the color pink ruled all of the decorating and outfit decisions.
In case you missed the 85 memo(s), Khloe will be having a baby girl with her boyfriend Tristan Thomas sometime in April (possibly early May).
There were even some life-size elephant sculptures, because why not?!
Just, LOOK at these glorious foliage elephants!
I want to ride one.
There was even a pink neon sign dedicated to baby Thompson.
Scripted, of course, by Kris Jenner.
Even the place settings featured bright pink animals.
The dessert table looked like it was plucked straight out of a fairytale.
There were flowers everywhere.
There was even a ballpit full of Barbie pink balloons.
Khloe's decadent party won her sisters' approval across the board.
The rest of the internet was immediately as obsessed with the photos as Khloe herself.
If this is how Khloe went for the baby shower, I can only imagine what her daughter's birthday parties are going to be like.