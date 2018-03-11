Khloe Kardashian's baby shower photos are extra AF. The internet loves it.

Khloe Kardashian's baby shower photos are extra AF. The internet loves it.
Bronwyn Isaac
Mar 11, 2018@7:32 PM
Advertising

The Kardashian family wastes no ounce of pageantry when it comes to throwing an ostentatious, or as the kids say "banging" party.

After all, what's the point of building a huge televised empire of wealth if you can't shimmy down every now and then?!

Given the Kardashian aptitude for parties, and the fan buzz around Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy, it's no surprise the baby shower was decked out.

💕 Magical moments with the most magical women! I’ll forever be in love with YOU! 💕

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

As you can see, the color pink ruled all of the decorating and outfit decisions.

In case you missed the 85 memo(s), Khloe will be having a baby girl with her boyfriend Tristan Thomas sometime in April (possibly early May).

There were even some life-size elephant sculptures, because why not?!

Advertising

Just, LOOK at these glorious foliage elephants!

I want to ride one.

#khloebabyshower ....this room is heaven @jeffleatham !!!!! #love

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

There was even a pink neon sign dedicated to baby Thompson.

Scripted, of course, by Kris Jenner.

Advertising

Even the place settings featured bright pink animals.

Khloe Kardashian's baby shower photos are extra AF. The internet loves it.
This is beyond extra.
Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram

The dessert table looked like it was plucked straight out of a fairytale.

There were flowers everywhere.

Baby Girl

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

Advertising

There was even a ballpit full of Barbie pink balloons.

Khloe's decadent party won her sisters' approval across the board.

Khloe Kardashian's baby shower photos are extra AF. The internet loves it.
It really is a sight to behold.
Kim Kardashian / Instagram
Advertising

The rest of the internet was immediately as obsessed with the photos as Khloe herself.

Advertising
Advertising

If this is how Khloe went for the baby shower, I can only imagine what her daughter's birthday parties are going to be like.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc