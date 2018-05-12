Khloe Kardashian posted the cutest video of baby True on her one-month birthday.

Advertising
It's already been a whole month since Khloe Kardashian gave birth to baby True, and until now, the internet hasn't gotten a good look at the darling girl. Sadly, the news that True's father Tristan Thompson has been cheating on Khloe has somewhat overshadowed the excitement around her birth.
So, for fans of Khloe (and lovers of babies) the sweet one-month birthday video is a breath of fresh air amidst a storm of unfortunate Kardashian news.
UM, JUST LOOK AT HOW PRECIOUS SHE IS. Those cheeks deserve their own Instagram account.
The internet is naturally freaking out at the reveal of True's adorable face.
She's a complete cutie, which is not surprising at all given who her mother is.
