Khloe Kardashian has finally made a decision about Tristan Thompson.

The earth briefly trembled with sadness when the news spread that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian. Recently surfaced video footage showed the basketball player taking a woman back to his hotel room in New York, and footage from October showed him nestling up to two women at a hookah lounge.

Needless to say, fans of the Kardashians are rightfully saddened by the turn of events. After all, while Thompson was doing all this dirty Khloe WAS GIVING BIRTH to their baby daughter True.

All this is to say, given the recent and public revelation of his affair, many fans have been wondering whether Khloe will stay with Thompson. On the one hand, love is complicated, people make mistakes, and they have a child together. We can never know what their relationship is actually like.

On the other hand, his serial cheating serves as a bad omen for a longterm romantic future, and die-hard fans are quick to point out how much better Khloe could do.