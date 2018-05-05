Khloe Kardashian has finally made a decision about Tristan Thompson.

The earth briefly trembled with sadness when the news spread that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian. Recently surfaced video footage showed the basketball player taking a woman back to his hotel room in New York, and footage from October showed him nestling up to two women at a hookah lounge.
Needless to say, fans of the Kardashians are rightfully saddened by the turn of events. After all, while Thompson was doing all this dirty Khloe WAS GIVING BIRTH to their baby daughter True.
All this is to say, given the recent and public revelation of his affair, many fans have been wondering whether Khloe will stay with Thompson. On the one hand, love is complicated, people make mistakes, and they have a child together. We can never know what their relationship is actually like.
On the other hand, his serial cheating serves as a bad omen for a longterm romantic future, and die-hard fans are quick to point out how much better Khloe could do.
Understandably, given the fact that she's a new mom and this whole ordeal is deeply personal and painful, Khloe has remained relatively silent.
However, a close source told US Weekly that as of now, Khloe has decided to forgive and stay with Thompson after all.
"Those around Khloé are trying to be as supportive as they can. It’s hard because if everyone distances themselves from Tristan, they’ll risk losing Khloé," the source said.
The source went on to emphasize that Khloe's main focus is being a good mother, and negotiating a relationship with Thompson is secondary to that aim.
"I was in Cleveland last week, it was snowing, and she was all nestled in the nursery and the baby. She’s just concentrating on that, just being a mom, her baby and that’s what her sisters are doing as well. She’s so excited about motherhood and trying to get the nursing thing down, which is a little tricky. She’s figuring it out one day at a time, she’s just the best mom already. That baby is so cute, little True."
Regardless of whether Khloe continues to stay with Thompson or not, it's good to hear that she's focusing on baby True. Hopefully, there's some peaceful resolution either way.