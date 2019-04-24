Khloe Kardashian defied basic anatomy in her latest photoshop fail. People noticed.

Advertising

Photoshop fails by the Kardashians are the gift that keep on giving! Because no matter how many times they get dragged by fans for photos that make it look like they have wrist nipples, these gals just can't seem to stay away from their cheep editing apps. The latest Kardashian to post a photo that makes us all stop and think, "What? How Why though???" is Khloe. The photo in question is of her and her daughter hanging out on a pool floatie, and while the post is cute, it is also photoshopped into oblivion. 🦄 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 20, 2019 at 6:53pm PDT To the naked eye, this might simply look like a pic of an impossibly hot mom and her cute kid chillin' by the pool. But to you and your naked eye I say, there is a reason she looks impossibly hot. Khloe clearly edited parts of her body, specifically her arms, torso, and booty, and you can tell from of the blurriness around these areas and the fact that she's about as disproportionate as an old school Barbie doll.

Let's take a closer look, shall we? The first sign of amateur photoshopping hour is the uneven pool line in the background. Khloe clearly messed around with her body in the forefront, which then warped the background. That's just like, the basic rules of physics. Or geography? I don't know, I majored in English. All I know is Khloe either has a lopsided pool or is very bad at photoshopping. And since she's one of the richest women in America, I find it hard to believe that she would own a pool that is anything less than perfect.

Now let's zoom into the arm. As a woman, I totally get wanting to edit your arm. Society has pretty much told women that we should be ashamed of the fact that we have arms. How dare we allow flesh to exist there! Understandably, Khloe felt the pressure of flaunting a skinny arm, and attempted to edit it away. The only problem here is that she did a bad job. The area where her shoulder meets her arm is so sharp that it resembles a double diamond ski trail, and the entire thing is so edited that it looks lumpy. Also, she either has double jointed elbows or they got moved around in the editing process. I honestly can't tell.

Okay, even a Kardashian cannot make this shape with their body while sitting down. The evidence here is the way the outlines of her body look. They're completely blurred/wompy, especially on her bum. Of course, fans noticed. What, did you think they were going to let her get away with one god damn thing? That is not the world we live in.

Of course, Khloe is free to do whatever she wants with her photos. And given the amount of pressure that is put on her when it comes to her image, it's completely understandable that she might feel the need to do some tweaking for a post. But with fails like these, people are bound to notice. Damn, being a millionaire is complicated.