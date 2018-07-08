Khloe Kardashian fully drags a troll who insulted baby True's appearance.

Khloe Kardashian is not here for the emotional garbage that strangers routinely spew her way. Living in the spotlight most of her life has given her a thick skin and the ability to wager when it's best to ignore the trolls, and when a proper smackdown is in order.
When it comes to her adorable baby daughter True, there's a zero tolerance policy for cruel online strangers.
So, when the twitter user @infinite_l0vexo posted a now deleted tweet that said she didn't think baby True was cute, Khloe did NOT hold back at all.
Tons of Khloe's fans jumped into the comments to express both their support and disgust at the concept of making fun of a baby's looks.
I can't believe this even bears typing, but let it be known that if you come for Khloe's tiny baby, she will come for your entire life.