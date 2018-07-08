Khloe Kardashian fully drags a troll who insulted baby True's appearance.

Khloe Kardashian is not here for the emotional garbage that strangers routinely spew her way. Living in the spotlight most of her life has given her a thick skin and the ability to wager when it's best to ignore the trolls, and when a proper smackdown is in order.

When it comes to her adorable baby daughter True, there's a zero tolerance policy for cruel online strangers.

So, when the twitter user @infinite_l0vexo posted a now deleted tweet that said she didn't think baby True was cute, Khloe did NOT hold back at all.

What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child’s appearance? What type of disgusting human being are you? It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 7, 2018

it’s disgusting that people could be so vile seriously — Kimmi (@DashDolls831) July 7, 2018

She’s a loser for that. No respect for people like that. People are entitled to their own opinions and feelings but why on earth would you tweet that and if you must why would you tag me? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 7, 2018

Tons of Khloe's fans jumped into the comments to express both their support and disgust at the concept of making fun of a baby's looks.