Khloe Kardashian’s latest Photoshop fail is getting mercilessly roasted. Three thumbs up.

Irene Fagan Merrow
Feb 01, 2019@7:12 PM
Photoshop is a blessing and a curse. With the right touch and a few clicks you can make a photo so fire that it's honestly dangerous, but with one small mistake things can get *too* hot and the internet will be more than ready to roast you into oblivion. It is, to continue this sloppy metaphor, playing with fire. And Instagram icon/Photoshop extraordinaire Khloe Kardashian got too close to the fire (yup, still going with this bad metaphor) in a recent post and was outed by fans who noticed her editing mishap.

You are so much more powerful than you know! Keep going💋

For those who do not dedicate their lives to finding glitches in a celebrity's Instagram post, I will point out that there is a glaring Photoshop fail at play here. If you look closely at Khloe's left hand you can see that it looks like she has...two thumbs? This is most likely the result of photoshopping, and fans were quick to point it out.

This could also be from her hand moving as the picture was taken, but something tells me it has more to do with finding the right filter. And let's be honest, Khloe killed it with the rest of editing because this photo is bomb as hell. Where do I sign up for a class about Photoshop taught by Khloe?

