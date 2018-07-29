Khloe Kardashian answers fan questions about True, opened up about 'mom guilt.'

It's already been three months since Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her adorable baby daughter True, and the television star is opening up about her new motherhood to her eager fans.

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

In a recent Twitter AMA, Kardashian opened up about the hardest and most wonderful parts of being a mom so far.

First, she opened up about how she originally wanted a boy, but baby True is a true blessing.

I wanted a boy so badly Because Mason and I are so close. I love our bond. I felt confident in having a boy but God blessed me with my precious True and now I wouldn’t know what to do with a boy. True has made me sweeter and more gentle. God gives you what you need. My BFF 4Life — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 28, 2018

ANDDDD she has her two cousins to be her besties. We call them the triplets 👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽 it’s just the cutest!! GOD IS GREAT — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 28, 2018

My FAVORITE saying!!! It’s the truest statement https://t.co/meWKH6sSoB — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 28, 2018