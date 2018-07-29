Khloe Kardashian answers fan questions about True, opened up about 'mom guilt.'

It's already been three months since Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her adorable baby daughter True, and the television star is opening up about her new motherhood to her eager fans.
In a recent Twitter AMA, Kardashian opened up about the hardest and most wonderful parts of being a mom so far.
First, she opened up about how she originally wanted a boy, but baby True is a true blessing.
She went on to answer the much asked question: do you want another child?!
She also shared that jumping back into her extensive exercise regime has NOT been an easy task. This makes sense given the fact that many of us without children would shudder at the thought of tackling her workouts.
In her most vulnerable answer, Kardashian shared that the most difficult part of mothering True is dealing with all the pangs of mom guilt.
"The worst part is the mom guilt. It’s a real thing. You feel guilty at all times if you have to leave her side. Or really for anything. The best part is everything about her! The unconditional love and the fact that I get to raise a beautiful, strong and intelligent young lady," she wrote.
https://giphy.com/gifs/Ta2yIv2qwo2cgBeing a mother certainly doesn't seem like a task for the faint of heart, but it seems like Kardashian is throwing her whole self into it, and that's what will stick with True.