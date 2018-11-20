Khloe Kardashian shut down a fan who claimed Tristan's cheating was 'karma.'

At this point in time, it's safe to assume that you already know about how Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian when she was pregnant with baby True. Since video footage emerged showing Thompson escorting women back to his hotel room, fans have been eagerly waiting for a raw response from Khloe.
Up until now, Khloe has maintained her privacy as she's made the decision to stay with Tristan.
We felt like the veil was temporarily lifted when Kim got honest about the shadiness of Tristan. However, in what is likely a mature move, the family has stayed relatively mum about the elephant of Tristan's infidelity, instead directing focus towards loving on adorable baby True.
Well now, months later, the last few episodes of Keeping up with the Kardashians have shown Khloe give birth and addressed Thompson's infidelity. Because of that, the star has opened up a bit more about the situation.
However, in the midst of this conversation, it should be noted that Thompson isn't the only one under fire for misconduct. Followers and fans have consistently pointed out that Thompson's ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig gave birth to his baby Prince just four months after he started dating Khloe.
To the critics, Khloe's experience of Thompson's infidelity was just karmic pay-off.
In fact, one fan came directly for Khloe on a recent Instagram photo, and actually got a response.
She basically called out Khloe for making excuses for Thompson and not holding him to a higher standard.
Something about this particular comment must've hit home, because Khloe responded in full.
In Khloe's response, she laid out how the Thompson situation is her choice alone, and if he cheats again that's her issue to deal with. She also pointed out that fans aren't privy to all of the private conversations in their relationship and claimed Thompson was single when they got together, indicating all the "karma" comments are misguided.
It appears as if finally, Khloe has spoken her full piece about the situation. Hopefully, this means she'll be left alone for awhile.