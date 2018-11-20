Khloe Kardashian shut down a fan who claimed Tristan's cheating was 'karma.'

At this point in time, it's safe to assume that you already know about how Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian when she was pregnant with baby True. Since video footage emerged showing Thompson escorting women back to his hotel room, fans have been eagerly waiting for a raw response from Khloe.

Up until now, Khloe has maintained her privacy as she's made the decision to stay with Tristan.

We felt like the veil was temporarily lifted when Kim got honest about the shadiness of Tristan. However, in what is likely a mature move, the family has stayed relatively mum about the elephant of Tristan's infidelity, instead directing focus towards loving on adorable baby True.

Well now, months later, the last few episodes of Keeping up with the Kardashians have shown Khloe give birth and addressed Thompson's infidelity. Because of that, the star has opened up a bit more about the situation.

Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan. She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as They possibly can #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 19, 2018

However, in the midst of this conversation, it should be noted that Thompson isn't the only one under fire for misconduct. Followers and fans have consistently pointed out that Thompson's ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig gave birth to his baby Prince just four months after he started dating Khloe.