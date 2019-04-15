Khloe Kardashian fully ignores Tristan Thompson at True's birthday party in beautifully shady videos.

Last night marked the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones for a large swath of the population, but for Khloe Kardashian it marked the first birthday party for her baby daughter True.

By now, we all know that True's father, Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe multiple times, and is firmly out of the picture. This isn't without being granted a second chance, either. When Thompson was first caught cheating around the time of True's birth, Khloe opted to give him a second chance as a partner. But he fully dug his own grave when he got involved with Kylie Jenner's (ex) best friend Jordyn Woods a few months ago.

However, despite his infidelities, Khloe still allowed him to spend time with his daughter at her birthday party, and while there were no obvious confrontations, the body language in the videos say it all.

Here, we see Khloe making the most intense eye contact with True during the Happy Birthday song, completely ignoring Tristan's existence.

Sure, Tristan might be holding True, but that doesn't mean he deserves acknowledgement on any level. While it's clear she is taking the high road, she has no plans on forgetting or forgiving his astronomical level of BS.