Khloe Kardashian posted about 'loving thy racist neighbor' and her fans are not loving it.

The concept of "killing them with kindness" is all in all a positive one. There are a lot of situations where responding to someone's rude behavior with love and patience can de-escalate a situation and open up mutual understanding.

However, the "love cures all" approach can be both dangerous and dehumanizing when it's applied to people with oppressive attitudes. Telling someone facing racism (whether personal or systemic) to lead with love can translate to them allowing others to abuse or mistreat them, and that is never okay.

One of Khloe Kardashian's recent Instagram stories caused reasonable backlash due to the prescription to "love your racist neighbor." The full image is emblazoned with the header that "love is the cure" and features a series of prompts to accept others.

Most of the prompts are healthy, like loving your homeless, Black, Gay, and Muslim neighbors. In fact, it's the contrast between the marginalized identities and the urge to "love your racist neighbor" that makes the image feel so cringe-inducing. The cringe is even deeper considering the fact that Khloe has a black daughter, which means her views on race relations will shape the environments her daughter is exposed to.