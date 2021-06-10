Khloe Kardashian responds to comments she’s a ‘bad sister’ for Kanye birthday post.

On June 8th, Kanye West celebrated his 44th birthday, so naturally, the internet was alight with fans and friends wishing him a happy day.

Among the well-wishers was his sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian, who posted a warm message despite the fact that Kanye is in the middle of divorcing her sister Kim.

She wrote:

"Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!"

Plenty of people posted loving comments for Kanye on the post, including Kim who posted a red balloon emoji in celebration of his birthday.

However, unsurprisingly, it wasn't long before a commenter disapproved of Khloe's post - claiming it was rude to honor Kanye's birthday in the middle of his divorce with Kim, particularly with a photo including Kim.