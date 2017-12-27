Khloe Kardashian responds to people shaming her for exercising while pregnant: 'Don't make me stop sharing sh*t.'

After months of social media teasing shrouded of mystery, Khloe Kardashian recently confirmed her pregnancy, and the floodgates of mommy shaming have already preemptively opened onto the oldest of the television dynasty. While the queen of post-gym Instagram selfies is well known for her dedication to physical fitness, it appears that some of her online followers take issue with a pregnant Khloe working out.

Basically, once the internet found out Khloe was undoubtedly entering mom territory, they decided to serve up a double dose of judgment. This time, the faux concern was targeted towards her pregnant exercising habits.

Luckily, Khloe is a pro at dealing with judgmental strangers and put the commenters to rest in a recent Twitter post.

She wrote:

"For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden (face palm emoji) but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing shit."

To add another dose of class to her rebuttal, Khloe attached an article from FitPregnany.com that lists the health benefits of working out while pregnant. Unsurprisingly, a moderate dose of physical activity is just as beneficial when you're growing a child as when you aren't. Perhaps, the online concern would feel more genuine and valid if she was training for Tour De France or engaging in truly dangerous forms of exercise.