Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up after rumors he cheated with Kylie’s BFF. RIP Twitter.

In case you've been sleeping under a very peaceful rock, far away from Instagram and Twitter, you should know that Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have officially broken up.

While the couple has managed to stick together after a very rough patch, aka Thompson cheating on Khloe right before she gave birth to True, it appears this breakup is final and forever.

The latest and final break up is coming on the heels of news that Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's BFF since childhood.

The Instagram account Hollywood Unlocked shared one of their writers was at Thompson's house for a gathering this weekend and witnessed the NBA player cozying up with Woods. The account posted a video detailing the whole ordeal, and how Thompson removed everyone's phones at his house before cozying up with Woods.

While Woods herself has yet to weigh in on the speculation, both Khoe and her BFF Malika Haqq commented on the video, confirming it from their end.