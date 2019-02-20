Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up after rumors he cheated with Kylie’s BFF. RIP Twitter.

In case you've been sleeping under a very peaceful rock, far away from Instagram and Twitter, you should know that Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have officially broken up.
While the couple has managed to stick together after a very rough patch, aka Thompson cheating on Khloe right before she gave birth to True, it appears this breakup is final and forever.
The latest and final break up is coming on the heels of news that Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's BFF since childhood.
The Instagram account Hollywood Unlocked shared one of their writers was at Thompson's house for a gathering this weekend and witnessed the NBA player cozying up with Woods. The account posted a video detailing the whole ordeal, and how Thompson removed everyone's phones at his house before cozying up with Woods.
While Woods herself has yet to weigh in on the speculation, both Khoe and her BFF Malika Haqq commented on the video, confirming it from their end.
Shortly after the rumors hit the internet, Thompson tweeted that it was fake news but quickly removed his tweet.
Following the breakup, Khloe's Instagram presence has been pretty cryptic beyond her comments on the Hollywood Unlocked video.
She also posted a handful of sad but vague Instagram stories that seem to be reacting to the situation.
One of them seems to overtly reference how Woods has been a friend of the family long enough to be family, and so, if the rumors are true this is a full-on betrayal.
These are the Instagram stories of someone going through it.
She even posted a story apologizing for the times she may have been the toxic one at play.
At the time of writing this, neither Woods or Kylie have weighed in on the situation. However, the rest of the internet has naturally decided to. Some people are eager to swoop in and replace Woods as a Kardashian family friend, while others feel schadenfreude due to Khloe's past dating patterns.
It seems like there is a lot yet to unfold with this whole messy and painful situation, hopefully, Khloe is still able to get some space from all the noise.