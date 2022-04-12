Groom asks if he was wrong to kick sisters out of child-free wedding for bringing kids.

Plenty of weddings have a no-kids rule, and even if you don't love it, do you have to obey it?

AITA (Am I the A**hole) for kicking my 3 sisters out of my wedding after they came with their kids?

My wife and I got married 2 weeks ago. We wanted a child-free wedding so we've let everyone know my family/inlaws/friends and relatives and everyone was okay with it. Except for my family. I have 3 sisters all with kids from 2-10.

My mom said it was illogical to not allow kids since (1 this never happened in the family and (2 my sisters live towns away so the kids can't be left alone. After a lot of arguing and others getting involved. I stood my ground and they agreed to not bring kids.

Good for you!