Parents always have an opinion on their children's career and life choices, but did you know that parents are also humans? And humans are often wrong!

This woman has made a comfortable life for herself, but still has to justify her successful choices when a family member puts down her profession. She did what a lot of us do: retaliated, and then consulted Reddit:

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for kicking my parents out of the house after they make mean comments about my work?