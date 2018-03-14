This kid was the only one at his school to walk out. Now the internet has his back.

Today, fed up students across the country are participating in National Walkout Day to protest the growing normality of school shootings and widespread gun violence in general. The day of protest marks the month anniversary since the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and thousands of students have stepped outside the classrooms to send a clear message to Congress: gun reform now, or bust.

However, not every school has been actively participating in the protest. The 16-year-old high schooler Justin Blackman was the only one in his school to step out in protest.

When Justin shared a video of his lone protest with his Twitter followers, he immediately received a huge wave of online support.

There were celebrities giving him props, encouraging him to stick to his convictions even when it's lonely.

"The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy ." - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. #NationalWalkoutDay https://t.co/sBtJ0II6YG — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 14, 2018

Justin Blackman says he was the only student at his school participating in #NationalSchoolWalkout but it didn't deter him



(via @JustinIBlackman) pic.twitter.com/7YI6crQJsA — BET (@BET) March 14, 2018

There were teachers from across the country who took note, and students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School thanking him for his voice.