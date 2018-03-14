This kid was the only one at his school to walk out. Now the internet has his back.

Today, fed up students across the country are participating in National Walkout Day to protest the growing normality of school shootings and widespread gun violence in general. The day of protest marks the month anniversary since the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and thousands of students have stepped outside the classrooms to send a clear message to Congress: gun reform now, or bust.
However, not every school has been actively participating in the protest. The 16-year-old high schooler Justin Blackman was the only one in his school to step out in protest.
When Justin shared a video of his lone protest with his Twitter followers, he immediately received a huge wave of online support.
There were celebrities giving him props, encouraging him to stick to his convictions even when it's lonely.
There were teachers from across the country who took note, and students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School thanking him for his voice.
In response to the encouraging comments, Justin shared that whether he stood alone or not, he felt responsible to protest for all the teens whose lives have been stolen by gun violence.
After receiving a flood of viral support, he even tweeted at The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
While it remains to be seen whether we'll catch Justin dancing with Ellen in coming weeks, hopefully this flood of online support will encourage him to stick to his political conviction.