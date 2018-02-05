This kid texting during the halftime show is the latest meme on Twitter.

Bronwyn Isaac
Feb 05, 2018@3:03 AM
People on the internet had a lot of wildly different feelings about Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl 52 halftime show. Despite division over Timberlake himself, there internet was able to agree on how instantly iconic this kid was:

The kid was spotted texting on national television while Timberlake finished out Can't Stop the Feeling right next to him.

Eventually, the teen looked up from his phone and took a selfie with the pop star.

Twitter is having a field day captioning the candid shots of this teen ignoring Timberlake on his phone.

The famous little meme king is named Ryan McKenna, and he is a 7th grader from Massachusetts.

