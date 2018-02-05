This kid texting during the halftime show is the latest meme on Twitter.

People on the internet had a lot of wildly different feelings about Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl 52 halftime show. Despite division over Timberlake himself, there internet was able to agree on how instantly iconic this kid was:

Kid you are syanding next to the greatest entertainer of our time. Get off your phone! #selfiekid #PepsiHalftime #JustinTimberlake pic.twitter.com/oCfKENwYyt — Brittany Sims (@brittsims97) February 5, 2018

The kid was spotted texting on national television while Timberlake finished out Can't Stop the Feeling right next to him.

Eventually, the teen looked up from his phone and took a selfie with the pop star.

Twitter is having a field day captioning the candid shots of this teen ignoring Timberlake on his phone.

Finally in my life; I got to watch a meme get created right in front of my eyes... #SelfieKid pic.twitter.com/oiAfFRaKz7 — Matt Whiteside (@mwhiteside3) February 5, 2018