Kid stands up to bully teacher's 'no bathroom breaks' rule, becomes class hero.

Being a teacher has got to be one of the most underpaid and thankless jobs out there. Obviously, there are countless jobs that deserve more pay and recognition, but teachers hold a special place as molders of minds. They work day in and out teaching and influencing a whole generation of citizens, and yet they're often given scraps when it comes to resources.

With these less than ideal circumstances in mind, I'm normally empathetic towards the measures teachers have to take to keep an orderly classroom.

However, there are always exceptions, and verbally abusive teachers who needlessly enact cruel rules deserve whatever hellfire they inevitably receive.

Since most of us have witnessed both the very best of teachers, and the very worst, it's deeply satisfying to read about kids taking back the power from the abusive teachers at large.

So, when the Reddit user EmeraldEmesis shared a legendary anecdote about a child who stood up to a bully teacher who berated him for needing to use the bathroom, well, it was pure catharsis to read.