Kid stands up to bully teacher's 'no bathroom breaks' rule, becomes class hero.

Being a teacher has got to be one of the most underpaid and thankless jobs out there. Obviously, there are countless jobs that deserve more pay and recognition, but teachers hold a special place as molders of minds. They work day in and out teaching and influencing a whole generation of citizens, and yet they're often given scraps when it comes to resources.
With these less than ideal circumstances in mind, I'm normally empathetic towards the measures teachers have to take to keep an orderly classroom.
However, there are always exceptions, and verbally abusive teachers who needlessly enact cruel rules deserve whatever hellfire they inevitably receive.
Since most of us have witnessed both the very best of teachers, and the very worst, it's deeply satisfying to read about kids taking back the power from the abusive teachers at large.
So, when the Reddit user EmeraldEmesis shared a legendary anecdote about a child who stood up to a bully teacher who berated him for needing to use the bathroom, well, it was pure catharsis to read.
"I originally posted this as a comment on another post, but my SO thought it was worth sharing as a standalone. I'm adding a bit more detail and correcting some spelling and grammar. Also, posting from mobile, so apologies for formatting. Context: This happened in the early 90's and at the time the teacher had been teaching for 30 plus years. It was a rural area, so many of my friends parents had also suffered through at least one year of primary school with this awful woman. I've seen a grown woman cry recounting memories of her experiences --she was really that bad."
"My second grade teacher took pride in being a mean old cunt to her students. Wielding control over our tiny little bladders was something that gave her a particular satisfaction. One day during cursive lessons this kid named Joseph asked to use the bathroom. She told him he should've used the bathroom during morning recess and would have to wait until lunch. A little while later he started squirming in his seat and again asked to use the bathroom, this time with more urgency."
"At this point our teacher starts berating the kid by telling him he is a little baby for not holding his bladder like a big boy and suggesting that he should wear diapers. Joseph gets tired of her shit, stands up from his seat, stares her directly in the eye and proceeds to unleash the most epic man-sized piss he could muster. "
"As fate would have it he was wearing those mesh material basketball shorts so the piss just flowed unobstructed down his legs and pooled on the carpet beneath him. A wave of giggling quickly spread through the classroom, which was basically the second grade equivalent of a slow clap."
"Our teacher just stood there dumbfounded for a moment before grabbing Joseph by the arm and dragging him off to the principal's office. As they exited the room Joseph glanced over his shoulder with a big grin on his face. A legend was born that day and we all enjoyed our newfound bathroom privileges for the remainder of the school year. Teacher retired the following year."
Joseph, wherever you are, please know that you're still an icon to all of us readers.