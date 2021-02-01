15 people who sang on 'Kidz Bop' shared what their experience was like.

If you grew up in the age of the Kidz Bop kids, (late 80s-2000s kids) then you have a seered memory of the endless covers of Top 40 tracks performed by stylish children ages 8-12.

In many ways, Kidz Bop is an enigma, because the albums continue to sell and get made, but very few people seem to listen without a sense of irony. When Kidz Bop is brought up in conversation, it's often through a lens of awe and nostalgia over all the early 2000s tracks that were covered by children and less memories of actively listening to the CDs.

Nonetheless, the promo clips of stylish kids covering Destiny's Child and Modest Mouse and Kanye will never fully leave our collective memory and curiosity, which leads us to wonder: where are those kids now?!

In a popular Reddit thread, people who sang on Kidz Bop shared what their experience was like, and if they put it on their current resume.

1. From _________FU_________: