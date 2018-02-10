Kim Jong Un's sister extends invitation to South Korean leader at Winter Olympics. This is historic.

On Saturday, Kim Jong Un extended a historic invitation to South Korean Leader Moon Jae-in. The handwritten letter was delivered by the North Korean leader's sister Kim Yo-jong, and formally invited Moon Jae-in to the first meeting between the Korean leaders since 2007.

Regardless of the outcome in coming months, Saturday's meeting represented the most significant diplomatic meeting between the two countries in more than a decade. This Olympic meeting marks the first time leaders from the North's ruling dynasty have visiting South Korea since the Korean War, which ended in an armistice in 1953.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un Invites South Korea's Moon Jae-in to a Summit in the North. https://t.co/7PozpoUPSi pic.twitter.com/Thi0p4Xham — The Voice of America (@VOANews) February 10, 2018

Moon responded warmly to the invitation, adding that the Koreas should "make it happen," and furthermore urging the North to push for negotiations with the US.

#BREAKING North Korean leader has invited South Korea’s president to a summit in Pyongyang https://t.co/NzTpM2xz6O — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) February 10, 2018

While an official date for the summit has not been set yet (at the time of writing), BBC reports that Ms Kim's invitation offered up "the earliest date possible."