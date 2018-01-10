Kim K slams the Daily Mail for fat shaming her 'chubby faced' mom.

Kim Kardashian is NOT here for body-shaming, especially when it comes to her beloved family. So it makes complete sense that she took The Daily Mail to task when they posted an unflattering headline about her mother, Kris Jenner.

The critiqued article features young photos from Jenner's days modeling, and the headline in question reads "Chubby faced 22-year-old Kris Jenner poses in never-befor- seen shots."

Kim was NOT here for this body-shaming mess of a headline.

And who would be?! Coming for mom is a form of emotional terrorism. It's just not done.

Kim took her concerns to Twitter, where her sister Khloe also jumped in to echo discontent with the fat shaming connotations.

Chubby really? That’s the headline? How about beautiful, youthful, stunning?!?! https://t.co/xqxlK6LWuo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 9, 2018

How is this chubby??? Disgusting @DailyMailCeleb — Khloé Kardashian Fan (@KhloeKFanxo) January 9, 2018

Several Twitter follower were quick to point out that being chubby isn't a bad thing, which both Kardashians agreed with.

They just felt it wasn't the right word to lead with.