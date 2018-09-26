Kim Kardashian left a NSFW comment on Kanye’s Instagram. Everyone obviously noticed.

Truly, what is the point of being a hot rich celebrity couple if you can't flex some PDA on social media?! Seriously though, if us plebeians in our non-designer clothes get to drunken make out on the sidewalk after TGIF shots, it only makes sense for Clout Couples to curate flirtation on Instagram.

Fittingly, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are pros at this game.

In the past, Kim has made her love of the D (aka Kanye's) very clear, much to the delight and pearl clutching of people online.

I’d go blonde for that D...😂 pic.twitter.com/yRME6Hs65V — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 3, 2017

The pattern of NSFW comments has been continued by a comment Kim left on one of Kanye's recent Instagram photos. The photo itself is fairly benign, and shows his feet and grew sweatpants.

Kim was quick to take it somewhere NSFW in the comments section.