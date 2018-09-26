Kim Kardashian left a NSFW comment on Kanye’s Instagram. Everyone obviously noticed.

Truly, what is the point of being a hot rich celebrity couple if you can't flex some PDA on social media?! Seriously though, if us plebeians in our non-designer clothes get to drunken make out on the sidewalk after TGIF shots, it only makes sense for Clout Couples to curate flirtation on Instagram.
Fittingly, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are pros at this game.
In the past, Kim has made her love of the D (aka Kanye's) very clear, much to the delight and pearl clutching of people online.
The pattern of NSFW comments has been continued by a comment Kim left on one of Kanye's recent Instagram photos. The photo itself is fairly benign, and shows his feet and grew sweatpants.
Kim was quick to take it somewhere NSFW in the comments section.
For those uninitiated, the #greysweatpantschallenge was a Twitter trend where men would post selfies of themselves in grey sweat pants so women (and other men) could gawk at their junk.
Needless to say, Kim's reference to the past trend did NOT go unnoticed by thirsty fans of the couple.
I have a feeling this won't be the last time Kim hollers at Kanye in front of the whole world. After all, what's the point of being famous if you can't leverage that platform for expressions of thirst?