Kim Kardashian blasts trolls who accused her of 'partying' while Saint was in the ER.

There are few truths more consistent than the fact that haters are going to hate. And sadly, members of the Kardashian family know the depth of that truth far more than others. Each time a Kardashian woman has a good time in public a bat signal is disseminated to all of the internet trolls across the globe, who then criticize her mercilessly and make lifestyle judgments.

The latest to face criticism was Kim, who was accused of partying while her son Saint was in the ER. It all started on January 2nd when Kim shared that Saint had spent several days in the hospital fighting pneumonia.

In her post, she didn't disclose details of the dates he was in the hospital (because her fans don't need to know everything), but instead focused on how relieved she feels that Saint is well.

Seems reasonable, right?

Unfortunately, some people assumed Kim's New Year's Snapchats were taken while Saint was still in the hospital.

They really thought both Kim and Kanye would desert their baby for New Year's shenanigans?! Cmon, have a little faith.

When she caught wind of the whispers, Kim was quick to shut down any rumors about her being an irresponsible mother.

Don't come for her about her kids unless she sends for you.

I haven't heard this BUT lets get this straight. I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay. We were there Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT. People came over when he was already asleep for the night! Don't even try me when it comes to my kids https://t.co/wrl47awaUr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 3, 2018

Her real fans on Twitter already knew the truth.

So they were here for the clap back.

BLOOOOOOOP!!!! Thanks for clearing this up Kim!! Shut them Haters up! pic.twitter.com/9HtQjKFJgT — Jake (@thejakekardash) January 3, 2018

Haha what loser came up with that theory. People are so embarrassing it hurts. Just nothing to do — jonathan cheban (@foodgod) January 3, 2018

we love a mom who stands up for her kids. killin it keeks 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/4IFeRrPXZX — chels (@kindaachels) January 3, 2018

We love a clapback Legend pic.twitter.com/nyoOs4Bi3W — Chris Sumlin (@ChrisSumlin) January 3, 2018

We already know how much you love your kids! People always loves to talk shit about you because their life’s are not as blessed as yours. Keep doing your job, you’re doing amazing. ❤️ — luisjosé. (@narcicismo) January 3, 2018

all clear, thank you Kim pic.twitter.com/dJYfvJ7ap2 — cukierek karmelek♑️ (@siIverskyy) January 3, 2018

Moral of the story: keep Saint and North's name out of your mouth, unless you want Kimye to come for you and snatch your words.