Kim Kardashian blasts trolls who accused her of 'partying' while Saint was in the ER.

There are few truths more consistent than the fact that haters are going to hate. And sadly, members of the Kardashian family know the depth of that truth far more than others. Each time a Kardashian woman has a good time in public a bat signal is disseminated to all of the internet trolls across the globe, who then criticize her mercilessly and make lifestyle judgments.
The latest to face criticism was Kim, who was accused of partying while her son Saint was in the ER. It all started on January 2nd when Kim shared that Saint had spent several days in the hospital fighting pneumonia.
In her post, she didn't disclose details of the dates he was in the hospital (because her fans don't need to know everything), but instead focused on how relieved she feels that Saint is well.
Seems reasonable, right?
Unfortunately, some people assumed Kim's New Year's Snapchats were taken while Saint was still in the hospital.
They really thought both Kim and Kanye would desert their baby for New Year's shenanigans?! Cmon, have a little faith.
When she caught wind of the whispers, Kim was quick to shut down any rumors about her being an irresponsible mother.
Don't come for her about her kids unless she sends for you.
Her real fans on Twitter already knew the truth.
So they were here for the clap back.
Moral of the story: keep Saint and North's name out of your mouth, unless you want Kimye to come for you and snatch your words.