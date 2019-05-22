Kim Kardashian calls out Jack-in-the-Box for not recognizing her and the jokes write themselves.

There are two ingredients the internet loves on their roast sandwiches more than anything: Kim Kardashian saying something entitled and bonkers, and fast food chains getting feisty online. This is a fact of life we all might as well accept, because whenever one of them happens, the hashtags roll out and the red carpet of internet shade takes up more land mass than the state limits of California.

So, as you can imagine, the combination of Kim acting peak rich-white-lady AND fast food chains getting expressive online is a veritable goldmine for people looking to procrastinate via scrolling.

Our current Shakespearean drama has two main players, and a bunch of side characters with jokes.

The two central characters are of course Kim, and Jack in The Box, whom she called out in a vague but automatically viral tweet (she has too many followers for throwaway tweets).

Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 20, 2019

Jack in the Box soon responded by asking she DM them, since her account settings don't allow DMs without her initiation.