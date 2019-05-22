Kim Kardashian calls out Jack-in-the-Box for not recognizing her and the jokes write themselves.

There are two ingredients the internet loves on their roast sandwiches more than anything: Kim Kardashian saying something entitled and bonkers, and fast food chains getting feisty online. This is a fact of life we all might as well accept, because whenever one of them happens, the hashtags roll out and the red carpet of internet shade takes up more land mass than the state limits of California.
So, as you can imagine, the combination of Kim acting peak rich-white-lady AND fast food chains getting expressive online is a veritable goldmine for people looking to procrastinate via scrolling.
Our current Shakespearean drama has two main players, and a bunch of side characters with jokes.
The two central characters are of course Kim, and Jack in The Box, whom she called out in a vague but automatically viral tweet (she has too many followers for throwaway tweets).
Jack in the Box soon responded by asking she DM them, since her account settings don't allow DMs without her initiation.
The mystery and pettiness of calling out Jack in the Box on Twitter with a "serious complaint" immediately piqued the curiosity of Kim's followers. Most of whom felt the exchange was wildly entitled.
Most of us would be hard-pressed to find someone who leaves Jack in the Box with glowing recommendations. Almost every city has a Jack in the Box with blood stained bathrooms, resident drug exchanges and really terrifying pickles (are they real food?!). So, given Kim's net worth, it's wild to imagine her strolling in there with any expectations at all.
Naturally, seeing their competitor get called out by one of the most famous people in the world inspired great joy and shade from other fast food accounts. All of whom seemed to experience simultaneous schadenfreude and relief.
Finally, after sparking a tidal wave of jokes and theories, Kim popped back onto Twitter to reveal what her issue with Jack in the Box was. Apparently, it wasn't the food, it wasn't rude service, and it wasn't even someone lurking the chain location with a knife, her issue was the fact that NO ONE RECOGNIZED HER.
This bonkers reasoning for putting a fast food chain on blast was not lost on the internet, and the memes truly crafted themselves in the wake of this realization.
Needless to say, Jack in the Box has more important things to do than Keep with the Kardashians, which apparently makes one of us.