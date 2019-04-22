Kim Kardashian’s take on the college admissions scandal was a scalding hot indictment.

Bronwyn Isaac
Apr 22, 2019@2:36 PM
Unless you've been living under a rock, it's safe to say you caught wind of the college admission scandal that got Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman arrested alongside dozens of other parents.

In the weeks since the news broke, a lot of people have weighed in on the scandal, including but not limited to SNL, the dark specter Kellyanne Conway, and now, in a recent interview, Kim Kardashian has also shared her thoughts on the debacle.

During an interview with Van Jones on Saturday, Kardashian made it clear that she unequivocally disapproves of bribing her kids' way to the top.

"If my kids couldn't get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn't thrive in anyway. I want my kids to be kind. I want my kids to be as grounded as possible. To buy your way into something just wouldn't benefit anybody," she told Van Jones.

She went on to share how she hopes her decision to become a lawyer will help show her kids firsthand where hard work can land you.

"I have my backpack, they have their backpack. They're studying, I'm studying. And them seeing that I have this filming career, and that I'm having makeup samples tested all over my arm, while I'm trying to read my flashcards. I hope they get inspired to know that they can put in the hard work."

Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.” I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it. It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in “reading the law”, which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine - It’s never too late to follow your dreams. I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson. Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey. This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck ✨⚖️

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

She finished by saying her current foray into college proves its never too late, but also you can't skip doing the work yourself.

"And even though I'm in my late thirties and just finishing college, or attempting to do that now, it's never too late and there really is no easy way out," Kardashian concluded.

You can watch the full interview here.

