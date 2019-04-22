Kim Kardashian’s take on the college admissions scandal was a scalding hot indictment.

Unless you've been living under a rock, it's safe to say you caught wind of the college admission scandal that got Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman arrested alongside dozens of other parents.

In the weeks since the news broke, a lot of people have weighed in on the scandal, including but not limited to SNL, the dark specter Kellyanne Conway, and now, in a recent interview, Kim Kardashian has also shared her thoughts on the debacle.

During an interview with Van Jones on Saturday, Kardashian made it clear that she unequivocally disapproves of bribing her kids' way to the top.

"If my kids couldn't get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn't thrive in anyway. I want my kids to be kind. I want my kids to be as grounded as possible. To buy your way into something just wouldn't benefit anybody," she told Van Jones.