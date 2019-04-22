Kim Kardashian’s take on the college admissions scandal was a scalding hot indictment.

Unless you've been living under a rock, it's safe to say you caught wind of the college admission scandal that got Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman arrested alongside dozens of other parents.
In the weeks since the news broke, a lot of people have weighed in on the scandal, including but not limited to SNL, the dark specter Kellyanne Conway, and now, in a recent interview, Kim Kardashian has also shared her thoughts on the debacle.
During an interview with Van Jones on Saturday, Kardashian made it clear that she unequivocally disapproves of bribing her kids' way to the top.
"If my kids couldn't get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn't thrive in anyway. I want my kids to be kind. I want my kids to be as grounded as possible. To buy your way into something just wouldn't benefit anybody," she told Van Jones.
She went on to share how she hopes her decision to become a lawyer will help show her kids firsthand where hard work can land you.
"I have my backpack, they have their backpack. They're studying, I'm studying. And them seeing that I have this filming career, and that I'm having makeup samples tested all over my arm, while I'm trying to read my flashcards. I hope they get inspired to know that they can put in the hard work."
She finished by saying her current foray into college proves its never too late, but also you can't skip doing the work yourself.
"And even though I'm in my late thirties and just finishing college, or attempting to do that now, it's never too late and there really is no easy way out," Kardashian concluded.
You can watch the full interview here.