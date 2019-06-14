Kim Kardashian called Trump 'compassionate' on criminal justice. One huge problem.

Kim Kardashian West is rebranding as a lawyer, studying for the bar and working to free people from prison. That is a good thing.

In the process, she is palling around with Donald Trump, smiling and laughing with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump of putting kids in cages and concentration camps fame, normalizing fascism and providing them with a PR victory before the 2020.

At the White House on Thursday, Kardashian introduced a partnership with Lyft to provide the formerly incarcerated with rides to job interviews (good!!!). She then praised Trump as "compassionate" on criminal justice (bad!!!).

Thank you @IvankaTrump for helping me to start this amazing journey of fighting for people who truly deserve a second chance! https://t.co/wdltrPtrFo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 14, 2019

Kardashian praised Trump, saying:

Seeing the compassion that [Trump] has had from criminal justice reform has been really remarkable.

The timing couldn't be mores surreal. Netflix just released When They See Us, a miniseries about the Central Park Five by director Ava DuVernay. In 1989, Trump took out a full-page ad calling for the death penalty to be used on black and Latino teenagers who were wrongly accused and convicted of raping a woman.