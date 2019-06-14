Kim Kardashian called Trump 'compassionate' on criminal justice. One huge problem.

Kim Kardashian West is rebranding as a lawyer, studying for the bar and working to free people from prison. That is a good thing.
In the process, she is palling around with Donald Trump, smiling and laughing with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump of putting kids in cages and concentration camps fame, normalizing fascism and providing them with a PR victory before the 2020.
At the White House on Thursday, Kardashian introduced a partnership with Lyft to provide the formerly incarcerated with rides to job interviews (good!!!). She then praised Trump as "compassionate" on criminal justice (bad!!!).
Kardashian praised Trump, saying:
Seeing the compassion that [Trump] has had from criminal justice reform has been really remarkable.
The timing couldn't be mores surreal. Netflix just released When They See Us, a miniseries about the Central Park Five by director Ava DuVernay. In 1989, Trump took out a full-page ad calling for the death penalty to be used on black and Latino teenagers who were wrongly accused and convicted of raping a woman.
More recently, Trump also defended white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville and killed a woman.
His Justice Department gave up on oversight of police. He personally hypes up police brutality.
Also, CONCENTRATION CAMPS.
Not everyone is on board with Kardashian's new partnership, questioning whether Trump in his totality of bigotry can really be "compassionate."
I suggest you take a few minutes away from a camera, or a mirror, and watch When they See Us - your good friend Donald Trump’s contributions to criminal INjustice are well documented!— Sheila Hagerman (@shemarhag) June 14, 2019
Trump wanted them to get the dealth penalty so @KimKardashian standing next to him while kids are dying in US custody and separated from their parents doesn’t impress me and most Americans a whole lot. But okay, they want to help people.https://t.co/4upnM5KpAF— Karen (@Havemercy_2) June 14, 2019
Democratic strategists are accusing Trump as using criminal justice reform as a way of telling white people that they won't be voting for a racist, and Kardashian is playing right into their hands.
Democratic strategists said they did not expect the Trump administration’s work on criminal justice to move black voters to his corner in 2020. But some said that the president’s perceived compassion on the issue could help him on the margins with moderate and swing white voters, who want to assure themselves that the person they are voting for is not, in fact, guilty of the charges of racism.
Asked what constituency might be moved by Mr. Trump’s focus on criminal justice, Geoff Garin, a Democratic pollster, said it was limited to “the Kardashians. I’m not actually sure beyond that.”
Kim Kardashian is getting played by Trump, making speeches so in 2020 Trump can say "I'm not racist, I have a friend who pretends to be black."
You're doing amazing, sweetie.