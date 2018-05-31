Today’s hot meme features a Kim Kardashian and President Trump meeting. Cue the apocalypse.

Orli Matlow
May 31, 2018@2:48 PM
Back in the old halcyon days of three years ago, there was a thing called "satire."

Satire was once the art of mocking reality by elevating it to new levels of the absurd, and as of yesterday, parody is officially dead. RIP parody.

President Donald Trump (you know, from The Apprentice) hosted fellow reality star Kim Kardashian West at the White House yesterday to discuss "prison reform and sentencing."

Kardashian nobly went to the president to discuss a possible pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old woman serving life in prison for a non-violent, first time drug offense. The resulting photo opp is a lot to handle.

The photo was promptly memed.

Jordan Peele approves of this Get Out + Roseanne twist.

The New York Post gave this Kim a new nickname: "Kim Thong Un."

Advertising

The summit is already available on porn sites.

Trump did feel inspired to exercise his pardon powers after the meeting. Today he announced that he is pardoning....Dinesh D'Souza, a conservative pundit famous for peddling conspiracy theories about Jews, mocking Parkland school shooting survivors, and celebrating Trayvon Martin's murder.

Did Trump listen to a single thing that Kim Kardashian said?

Giphy

Yeah, probably not.

