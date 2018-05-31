Today’s hot meme features a Kim Kardashian and President Trump meeting. Cue the apocalypse.

Back in the old halcyon days of three years ago, there was a thing called "satire."

Satire was once the art of mocking reality by elevating it to new levels of the absurd, and as of yesterday, parody is officially dead. RIP parody.

President Donald Trump (you know, from The Apprentice) hosted fellow reality star Kim Kardashian West at the White House yesterday to discuss "prison reform and sentencing."

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Kardashian nobly went to the president to discuss a possible pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old woman serving life in prison for a non-violent, first time drug offense. The resulting photo opp is a lot to handle.

A photo of a reality TV star with no discernible talent, but famous for being famous and a Kardashian https://t.co/GI9i9ZppUk — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) May 30, 2018

We get the government we deserve. https://t.co/0wDEwhQ2v1 — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) May 31, 2018

.@KimKardashian probably never thought she’d get to be in the Oval Office, let alone be the smartest person in the room. pic.twitter.com/kvkNhsbCR7 — Mat Molina (@realMatMolina) May 31, 2018