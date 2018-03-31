Kim Kardashian gets dragged for posting throwback photo of Caitlyn Jenner. Fans detect shade.

The relationship between Kim Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner hasn't always been peaches and roses (and other brightly colored joy-inducing objects).
To give you some context, when Jenner first came out as trans, Kim was super supportive. However, after Jenner published her tell-all book The Secrets of My Life, matters got dicey with the Kardashian crew, particularly Kim.
In fact, back in November it was revealed that Caitlyn and Kim haven't spoken in over a year.
Back in September, Kim called out Caitlyn in an episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians.
"I've always had Caitlyn's back. But she is a liar. She is not a good person," Kim shared.
So, given this context, fans are side-eyeing Kim's recent throwback photo of Caitlyn before transition.
All drama aside, a lot of people think it's low of Kim to target Caitlyn's gender identity.
Regardless of her intention, the timing of Kim's shade is extra cringe-inducing since today marks Trans Day of Visibility.